Brigus Gold posts profit on higher price

(Reuters) - Brigus Gold Corp BRD.TO posted a fourth quarter profit as higher average gold price offset lower sales volume.

October-December net income came in at $2.2 million, or 1 cent per basic share, compared with a net loss of $29.1 million, or 25 cents per basic share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $21.1 million.

Brigus Gold’s shares, which have shed 44 percent of their value in the last four months, closed at 74 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.