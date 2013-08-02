FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spicy earnings, outlook lift shares in Chili's Grill owner to new high
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
August 2, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

Spicy earnings, outlook lift shares in Chili's Grill owner to new high

Aditi Shrivastava, Siddharth Cavale

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chili’s Grill & Bar parent Brinker International Inc (EAT.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast higher earnings for fiscal 2014, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent to an all-time high.

Brinker’s fourth-quarter sales missed expectations as frugal diners continued to shun full-service restaurants but the company kept costs of sales and labor under control.

Brinker, like Applebee’s and IHOP owner DineEquity Inc (DIN.N), has been struggling to pull in price-conscious customers in a sluggish economy.

“The restaurant industry isn’t recovering as fast as we had hoped,” Chief Executive Wyman Roberts said on a conference call with analysts.

“Brinker in particular was impacted by increased pressure and deep discounting by our closest competitors during the fourth quarter,” Roberts added.

DineEquity reported a better-than-expected profit on Wednesday, helped by value-priced menus and more focused advertising.

Brinker said it would stay away from limited-time offers to attract customers and would instead focus on long-term profitability.

Brinker will be able to meet the high end of its full-year profit forecast if restaurant trends improve and if the company continues to introduce new menu items, said analyst Stephen Anderson of Miller Tabak & Co.

“Within the mid-scale bar and grill category, in which Chili’s competes, I see them as the value leader,” Anderson said.

Brinker said it expects adjusted profit of $2.70 to $2.85 per share for the year ending June 2014. Analysts were expecting $2.75 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable restaurant sales at the company’s mainstay restaurant Chili‘s, fell 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter. Overall same-restaurant sales fell 0.5 percent.

The company’s restaurant operating margins, however, rose to 18.1 percent from 17.5 percent a year earlier.

Brinker said cost of sales at Chili’s fell as a percentage of sales in the fourth quarter due to new menu items such as flatbreads and pizzas.

New kitchen equipment helped reduce labor costs at the chain which accounts for a majority of Brinker’s sales.

The Dallas-based company, which also owns the Maggiano’s Little Italy chain, said net income fell to $46.4 million, or 64 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 26, from $47 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share, above analysts estimates of 74 cents.

Revenue, including franchise sales, rose marginally to $730 million but fell short of analyst estimate of $736.4 million.

Brinker’s shares were trading at $43.61 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.