Tagus sweetens bid price for Brisa to 2.76 euros/share
July 11, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

Tagus sweetens bid price for Brisa to 2.76 euros/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Tagus Holdings comprised of two leading shareholders in Portugal’s motorway operator Brisa BRI.LS on Wednesday sweetened its takeover bid for the rest of the company, raising the offered per share price to 2.76 euros from 2.66 euros.

Market regulator CMVM suspended the trading of Brisa shares on Tuesday, asking for more details on the takeover bid after Diario Economico newspaper reported the bid price was set to rise.

Brisa’s two main shareholders, the Jose de Mello group and Arcus, launched the initial takeover bid worth around 700 million euros in March.

The company is nearly completely dependent on its Portuguese operations and oversees more than half of the country’s paid highways. It posted a 59 percent drop in its first quarter profit, struck by falling traffic amid a worsening recession.

Spain’s Abertis (ABE.MC) and other shareholders, with a total 15.68 percent of Brisa, had asked Portuguese stock market regulator CMVM to appoint an independent expert to determine a fair price for the company.

The bidding entity, Tagus Holdings, that launched the bid, is 55 percent owned by De Mello and 45 percent by Arcus.

Abertis, which has previously pursued a merger with the Portuguese firm, has a 15 percent overall stake in Brisa. Abertis’s last attempt to merge with Brisa in 2007 failed due to fierce opposition from the De Mello family.

The De Mello conglomerate has interests in various businesses including healthcare, chemicals and real estate. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga)

