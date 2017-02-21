FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carl Icahn takes stake in Bristol Myers: WSJ
February 21, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 6 months ago

Carl Icahn takes stake in Bristol Myers: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Icahn sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, the Journal said. The size of the stake was unclear, the paper reported.

The company's shares spiked as much as 4.8 percent to $57.21 in late-afternoon trading on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Bristol-Myers said it added three directors to its board in an agreement with JANA Partners LLC, an activist investor holding less than 1 percent of the company's stock.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

