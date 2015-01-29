FDA approves Bristol-Myers, J&J HIV pills

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved two fixed-dose HIV pills that combine protease inhibitors - one made by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and the other by Johnson & Johnson - both with a boosting agent produced by Gilead Sciences Inc.

Bristol-Myers said its drug, Evotaz, is a once-daily pill containing Reyataz, also known as atazanavir, a protease inhibitor, with the booster cobicistat.

J&J’s once-daily Prezcobix, combines protease inhibitor darunavir, or Prezista, with cobicistat.

The FDA approved both drugs for use in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults.

Because patients infected with human immunodeficiency virus, which can cause AIDS, may over time become resistant to treatments, there is a need for a broad range of antiretroviral therapies.