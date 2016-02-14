FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers shares could rise 25 percent on cancer drug: Barron's
#Health News
February 14, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb could rise 25 percent within a year because of its cancer-fighting drug Opdivo, which some analysts see generating $8 billion to $9 billion in annual sales in five years, Barron’s said in its latest edition.

The drug’s success in thwarting a number of cancers, including lung, melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, and head and neck, provides a major opportunity for Bristol-Myers, the publication said.

Bristol-Myers holds an 80 percent share of the fledgling immuno-oncology market, and even as competition increases with treatments, the company is expected to retain a 50 percent to 60 percent share, Barron’s said.

Bristol-Myers in late January forecast 2016 earnings that would represent a gain of almost 20 percent over last year, which would make the company the pharmaceutical industry’s earnings-growth pacesetter, Reuters reported at the time.

Reporting by Herbert Lash

