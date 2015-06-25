FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers to stop new antiviral drug research
#Health News
June 25, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

Bristol-Myers to stop new antiviral drug research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb said on Thursday that it would stop efforts to find new antiviral drugs and cut 100 related jobs. The company said it will also discontinue its Hepatitis B and HIV early programs.

Bristol-Myers said already marketed products and its ongoing clinical programs in virology would not be hit by the decision. The company is seeking U.S. approval for its experimental hepatitis C drug, daclatasvir.

The compound is already approved in the European Union to treat the same condition under the brand name Daklinza.

The company said a research facility is expected to open in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2018 and that the expansion of an R&D site in San Francisco Bay Area is likely to be completed by 2016.

Bristol-Myers’ stock was up marginally at $67.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

