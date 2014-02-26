FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Bristol-Myers' drug for rare fat disorder
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 26, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

FDA approves Bristol-Myers' drug for rare fat disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s drug to treat rare and potentially fatal disorders involving loss of body fat.

The condition, known as generalized lipodystrophy, involves fat buildup in the blood and organs such as liver and muscle and can lead to diabetes, pancreatitis and fatty liver disease.

The FDA said it required seven post-marketing studies on the drug, Myalept. (r.reuters.com/jam27v)

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.