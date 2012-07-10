FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers starts tender offer for Amylin
July 10, 2012 / 12:21 PM / 5 years ago

Bristol-Myers starts tender offer for Amylin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Tuesday launched its tender offer to buy all outstanding shares of biotechnology company Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bristol-Myers said last month it would pay $31 per share for Amylin, helping it extend its portfolio of diabetes treatments with the addition of drugs Byetta and Bydureon.

The offer to buy all of Amylin’s common stock will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York time on August 7, unless extended, Bristol-Myers said in a statement.

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

