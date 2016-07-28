FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British American Tobacco sales rise
July 28, 2016 / 6:47 AM / a year ago

British American Tobacco sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pall Mall cigarettes are seen after the manufacturing process in the British American Tobacco Cigarette Factory (BAT) in Bayreuth, southern Germany, April 30, 2014.Michaela Rehle/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British American Tobacco (BATS.L) reported higher half-year sales compared with the previous six months on Thursday, helped by volume increases.

The world's No. 2 international tobacco company, with brands that include Lucky Strike and Pall Mall, said sales rose 6 percent in the half year to 30 June, excluding currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures. The increase was also driven by higher pricing.

Basic earnings per share were 1 percent higher at 143.8 pence.

"With profit growth weighted to the second half of the

year, we remain confident that we will deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange," BAT Chairman Richard Burrows said in a statement.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
