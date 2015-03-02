Police in Britain charge 10 in child sex exploitation investigation

LONDON (Reuters) - Police in Britain said on Monday they had charged 10 men with sexual offences against children and adults, part of a wider investigation into child sexual exploitation in the northern English town of Rochdale.

Britain has been rocked by a series of child sex abuse revelations, including a case in Rotherham, also in northern England, where some 1,400 children were abused by gangs of men of predominantly South Asian heritage.

The scandals have prompted the government to order a major inquiry into decades of child abuse across the country.

Greater Manchester Police said the Rochdale charges, which included rape and sexual activity with a child, related to offences committed against seven victims aged between 13 and 23 between 2005 and 2013.

It released a list of the 10 men charged, nine of whom had surnames of South Asian heritage.

“This is an extremely complex and challenging investigation which started in May 2012. The investigation will continue over the coming months and further arrests are anticipated,” the police said in a statement.