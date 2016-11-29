FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former British soccer coach charged with sexual assaults on boy
November 29, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 9 months ago

Former British soccer coach charged with sexual assaults on boy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British former soccer coach was charged on Tuesday with eight historical offences of sexual assault against a boy under the age of 14.

The charges against Barry Bennell, 62, who was a talent spotter at Crewe Alexandra and a coach at Manchester City, relate to "non-recent" child sexual abuse, the state prosecution service said without giving details.

The charges include indecent assault, inciting a boy to commit an act of gross indecency and assault with intent to commit buggery.

Bennell was charged after prosecutors received a file of evidence from Cheshire Police, the force in charge of the area of northwest England where Crewe Alexandra are based.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

