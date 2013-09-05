FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dozens injured in 100-car crash east of London
September 5, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

Dozens injured in 100-car crash east of London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A rescue worker stands amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Dozens of people were hurt, some seriously, when more than 100 cars were caught up in a huge pile-up on a bridge east of London during foggy conditions on Thursday morning.

The mangled wrecks of cars and lorries were strewn across the Sheppey Crossing as vehicles smashed into each other in a series of collisions at about 7.20 a.m. (0630 GMT).

“All we could hear was screeching, cars thudding into each other, lorries crashing,” driver Martin Stammers told the BBC.

Firefighters cut six people from their vehicles and 35 were taken to hospital, eight with serious injuries.

Witnesses said there was thick fog at the Crossing, a road bridge which links the Isle of Sheppey in the mouth of the River Thames estuary to the mainland about 50 miles east of London.

Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Heavens

