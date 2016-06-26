Roller coaster carriage derails injuring 10 at Scottish theme park

LONDON (Reuters) - A roller coaster carriage at a theme park in Scotland came off its rails on Sunday and fell 30 feet (nine meters) onto a children's ride, local media reported, with police saying 10 people had been injured.

The Daily Record newspaper cited eyewitness reports saying the carriage, carrying 10 people, on the Tsunami ride at M&D's theme park in Motherwell in southern Scotland flew off the rails as it turned a corner and plummeted to the ground.

"A serious incident occurred at M&D's today involving the Tsunami roller coaster. We have all emergency services on site to assist. The theme park is closed until further notice," a spokeswoman for the park said in a statement.

Lanarkshire Police said in a statement on Twitter that 10 casualties had been confirmed and an investigation was under way.

The Scottish ambulance service earlier said six ambulance crews, a special operations response team and emergency doctors had been sent to the park.

Pictures on Twitter showed people trying to help those trapped in an upside down carriage.