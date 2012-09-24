FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 24, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

UK competition watchdog sees no audit market collusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said its probe of the country’s market for company audits has not uncovered any evidence so far of collusion among big accounting firms over market share.

“Accordingly, whilst many of the market conditions conducive to tacit collusion in relation to market share appear to be satisfied, we do not currently have the further evidence necessary to establish that there has been tacit coordination,” the Competition Commission said in a paper on Monday.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Myles Neligan

