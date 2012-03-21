FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan pullout to save 2.4 billion pounds by 2015: Osborne
March 21, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 6 years

Afghan pullout to save 2.4 billion pounds by 2015: Osborne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Finance Minister, George Osborne, speaks during a visit to a branch of Barclays Bank in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s spending on its military mission in Afghanistan will be 2.4 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) less than expected in the years leading to 2015, Britain’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“UK forces will cease combat operations by the end of 2014. As a consequence, I can tell the House (parliament), that the cost of operations ..... are expected to be a total of 2.4 billion pounds lower than planned over the remainder of the parliament,” finance minister George Osborne told parliament during the presentation of his annual budget.

Britain has some 9,500 troops in Afghanistan, but plans to end combat operations by the end of 2014. The current parliament runs until the next election expected in 2015.

Reporting by London bureau, writing by Mohammed Abbas

