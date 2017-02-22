FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Britain pledges extra $250 million to fight famine in South Sudan, Somalia
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
February 22, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 6 months ago

Britain pledges extra $250 million to fight famine in South Sudan, Somalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man collects sacks of food from a dry river bed after a United Nations World Food Programme airdrop close to Rubkuai village in Unity State, northern South Sudan.Siegfried Modola

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will provide additional aid money to South Sudan, where famine has been declared in parts of the country, and to Somalia, where there is a credible risk of famine, the government said on Wednesday.

Britain will provide 100 million pounds ($125 million) to each country in 2017/18 in addition to existing flows of aid.

"The world faces a series of unprecedented humanitarian crises and the real threat of famine in four countries," International Development Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement.

U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Tuesday that nearly 1.4 million children were at imminent risk of death in famines in South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria and Yemen.

"These crises are being driven by conflict and drought and we must respond accordingly," said Patel.

The statement said Britain's new support would help bring food assistance to over 500,000 people in South Sudan and up to 1 million in Somalia.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.