LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of Britain's leading aid contractors pressured beneficiaries to write favorable testimonies while it was under investigation, a government report found on Sunday, amid growing scrutiny over UK aid spending.

Britain last year launched an inquiry into the use of contractors in its overseas humanitarian programs after facing criticism for paying rising amounts to for-profit private companies to deliver aid.

Adam Smith International, which is contracted by the Department of International Development (DFID) to run aid programs, threatened to withdraw funds from some recipients unless they wrote beneficial evidence for the inquiry, the parliamentary committee report found.

DFID has come under increasing scrutiny over how it spends its budget, which rose by 4 percent to 12 billion pounds ($15 billion) last year, as the government grapples with public debt at its highest level in nearly 50 years.

"This is a damning report which reflects badly on the activities of a leading UK aid contractor," said International Development Committee chair Stephen Twigg in a statement.

Twigg said the group's attempts to conceal their involvement in obtaining favorable testimonials about their work were "entirely inappropriate and show a serious lack of judgment".

The report said the company's director Peter Young wrote in an email to staff: "Frankly, this is a time for beneficiaries to step up and be helpful. They are getting free, high quality advice and should be prepared to chip in."

Adam Smith International did not respond to several requests for comment.

The ongoing inquiry will examine whether contractors provide value for money and whether salaries, profits and dividends in the sector are appropriate.

Britain lost 3.2 million pounds through fraud in its overseas aid programs in 2015-16, with the most serious cases in Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, a parliamentary watchdog said on Thursday.

The UK government has stuck to a pledge to spend 0.7 percent of its national income on foreign aid, although some politicians say the budget would be better spent at home.

