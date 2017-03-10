LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British aid money could harm migrants languishing in overcrowded detention centers in Libya by funding a lawless system that violates human rights, a government watchdog said on Friday.

The Mediterranean Sea between Libya and Italy has become the main crossing point for asylum seekers and economic migrants seeking a better life in Europe, after a clampdown on sea crossings from Turkey.

European leaders in February offered Libya money and other assistance to try to reduce the numbers departing across the Mediterranean. Aid groups criticized the move, saying such plans exposed migrants to further risks and abuses within Libya.

Britain pledged about 10 million pounds ($12 million) to fund humanitarian programs in Libya, including training coastguards to intercept migrants attempting sea crossings, working with aid agencies to improve detention centers, and providing "human rights focused training" for guards.

But the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI), which scrutinizes taxpayer-funded aid, criticized the programs and said the money could reach corrupt officials involved in smuggling, and prop up a detention system that harms migrants.

"While reducing the number of deaths at sea is vital, we are concerned that the program delivers migrants back to a system that leads to indiscriminate and indefinite detention and denies refugees their right to asylum," said ICAI in the report.

It said it was "not convinced" the government had properly analyzed the economic and political situation in Libya before committing millions of pounds on aid programs.

"There are credible reports that some Libyan state and local officials are involved in people smuggling and trafficking, and in extortion of migrants in detention," the report said.

But Britain's Department for International Development (DFID) said money would only go to "trusted partners" working in the country, not Libyan authorities.

"It is simply not true to say the UK Government did not consider potential harm to vulnerable migrants in deciding to implement these programs," it said in a statement to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"In Libya, as in other fragile states with poor human rights records, we carry out careful assessments of the likely impact of programming before agreeing to provide aid," DFID said.

Armed groups have taken control of official detention centers amid the political chaos that now reigns in Libya, as well as running their own centers, competing and cooperating with criminal gangs and smugglers, the United Nations says.

There were a quarter of a million migrants in the country as of last September, most of whom languish in unsanitary, disease-ridden detention centers, where they are often beaten, raped and starved, U.N. children's agency (UNICEF) has said.

($1 = 0.8217 pounds)

(Reporting by Lin Taylor, Editing by Ros Russell)