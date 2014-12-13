UK transport minister demands explanation for air traffic chaos

LONDON (Reuters) - British Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said he had asked for a full explanation for Friday’s “simply unacceptable” aviation disruption caused by a problem at the air traffic controller NATS’ center in southern England.

”Any disruption to our aviation system is a matter of the utmost concern, especially at this time of year in the run up to the holiday season,“ he said in a statement. ”Disruption on this scale is simply unacceptable and I have asked NATS for a full explanation of this evening’s incident.

“I also want to know what steps will be taken to prevent this happening again,” he added.