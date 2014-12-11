British Airways jet lands safely at UK's Heathrow after bang heard

LONDON (Reuters) - A British Airways aircraft landed safely back at London’s Heathrow Airport after being forced to return shortly following take-off when residents living below the flight path in southern England reported hearing a loud bang.

“The aircraft landed safely back at Heathrow after a technical problem,” British Airways said in a statement.

Media reports said householders living in Kent to the southeast of London had heard a bang as the plane flew overheard. The reports said the crew had had a problem retracting the undercarriage.

British Airways, owned by International Airlines Group, said that the passengers would soon be on another aircraft and on their way to Dubai.