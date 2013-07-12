FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EASA says too early to say if Dreamliners could be grounded
#Business News
July 12, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

EASA says too early to say if Dreamliners could be grounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Emergency crew surrounds a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, which caught fire at Britain's Heathrow airport in this July 12, 2013 still image taken from video. REUTERS/Pool via Reuters TV

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Aviation Safety Agency said on Friday it was too early to say whether Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner could be grounded again following a fire aboard an aircraft at London’s Heathrow airport.

“Boeing staff will investigate and we will follow closely to see what to decide,” a spokesman for the agency said.

It did not have any information on whether the fire was linked to the battery problem that resulted in the grounding of Dreamliners earlier this year.

The Federal Aviation Administration is responsible for any decision on whether to ground the fleet although EASA does have jurisdiction over European airlines operating the plane.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Evans

