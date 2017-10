FILE PHOTO - A general view of the outside of the passenger terminal at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool, England, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool John Lennon Airport in northwest England said it had cleared all passengers from its departure lounge on Friday after a technical problem with one of its scanning machines, but said there had been no security alert.

“There is no threat to passenger safety,” the airport said in a statement, adding the passengers were being rescreened.