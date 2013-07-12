FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish airline says LOT to continue flying Dreamliners
#Business News
July 12, 2013 / 8:40 PM / in 4 years

Polish airline says LOT to continue flying Dreamliners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish flag carrier LOT LOT.UL said on Friday it would continue to operate its four Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliners after a Dreamliner operated by Ethiopian Airlines caught fire at Britain’s Heathrow.

“We are not concerned by this incident,” said LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras. “Our Dreamliners will continue flying.”

LOT was the first European airline to take delivery of the 787 last year.

Aircraft graphic: link.reuters.com/rax39t

Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Gary Hill

