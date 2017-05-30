FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyber Risk
May 27, 2017 / 6:08 PM / 3 months ago

BA CEO Cruz says power supply issue caused global IT failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alex Cruz, Chairman and Chief Executive of British Airways attends The British Air Transport Association (BATA) Annual Lecture in London, Britain October 12, 2016.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways (ICAG.L) said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.

"We believe the root cause was a power supply issue and we have no evidence of any cyber attack," Alex Cruz, Chairman and CEO of British Airways, said in a video message on Twitter.

"We are extremely sorry for the huge inconvenience this is causing our customers and we understand how frustrating this must be especially for families hoping to get away on holiday," he said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

