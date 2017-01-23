FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heathrow Airport cancels 100 flights due to fog
January 23, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 7 months ago

Heathrow Airport cancels 100 flights due to fog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A British Airways passenger aircraft flies through low cloud as it prepares to land at Heathrow airport in west London, Britain, January 7, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Heathrow Airport [FERHT.UL] said it had canceled approximately 100 out of about 1,300 scheduled flights on Monday as foggy weather reduced visibility at Europe's busiest hub.

The airport, located to the west of London, operates at full capacity meaning it struggles to fit in its full schedule when weather conditions mean aircraft need to leave longer gaps on the runway.

"Some passengers may experience disruption to their journeys today," Heathrow Airport said in a statement on Monday. "Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."

The British government gave Heathrow Airport permission to add a third runway last October but it is not due to be built until 2025.

Gatwick Airport, the country's second busiest airport to the south of London, said it had canceled one flight.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden

