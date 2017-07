LONDON There is no fire at London's Heathrow, the airport said on Tuesday, after an alarm which led to a brief evacuation of its Terminal 3 building.

"Our teams have investigated and there is no fire in T3 despite the alarm. Passengers will be directed back into the terminal shortly," Heathrow Airport, which is Europe's largest airport, said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Andy Bruce)