LONDON London's Heathrow airport could build a third runway without breaking European pollution laws, according to research published ahead of a British government decision on airport expansion, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Research from the University of Cambridge showed that potentially increased levels of poisonous nitrogen oxide from the runway would be offset by decreased pollution from traffic nearby, the BBC said.

The research, with no formal links to the airport or the government, used small sensors dotted around the airport to pick up the changes in air quality more comprehensively, researchers said.

Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, is battling Gatwick for government approval to build an extra runway. Britain has spent two decades deciding where to build an extra runway.

Heathrow has said it will comply with an extended ban on night flights and meet European air quality rules if the project gets the green light.

It has also said it will meet 11 conditions set out by Britain's Airports Commission, including a requirement on air quality which states that new flights will only be permitted if air quality does not breach EU limits.

