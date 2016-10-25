FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heathrow expansion 'not right thing to do': foreign minister Johnson
October 25, 2016 / 1:09 PM / 10 months ago

Heathrow expansion 'not right thing to do': foreign minister Johnson

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox (R) leave after attending a cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 25, 2016.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Building a third runway at Heathrow Airport is not the right thing to do and risks fuelling a clamor for a fourth runway to be built in future, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday after the government approved the expansion.

Johnson, who was previously mayor of London, has been a vocal opponent of plans to expand Heathrow for years. He sought and was granted permission to publicly oppose the government's decision on the issue.

"I do think that building a third runway slap bang in the middle of the western suburbs of the greatest city on Earth is not the right thing to do," Johnson said.

"What I worry about is that down the line, if and when a third runway were to be built, and I don't think it would be, but suppose it were to be, there would be an overwhelming clamor to build a fourth runway as soon as it was completed and then what would London be like?"

"You'd have New York, a city of beautiful skyscrapers, Paris, the city of light, London, the city of planes. Is that really what we want for our fantastic capital city?"

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Costas Pitas

