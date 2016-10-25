Heathrow expansion 'not right thing to do': foreign minister Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - Building a third runway at Heathrow Airport is not the right thing to do and risks fuelling a clamor for a fourth runway to be built in future, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday after the government approved the expansion.

Johnson, who was previously mayor of London, has been a vocal opponent of plans to expand Heathrow for years. He sought and was granted permission to publicly oppose the government's decision on the issue.

"I do think that building a third runway slap bang in the middle of the western suburbs of the greatest city on Earth is not the right thing to do," Johnson said.

"What I worry about is that down the line, if and when a third runway were to be built, and I don't think it would be, but suppose it were to be, there would be an overwhelming clamor to build a fourth runway as soon as it was completed and then what would London be like?"

"You'd have New York, a city of beautiful skyscrapers, Paris, the city of light, London, the city of planes. Is that really what we want for our fantastic capital city?"