FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Heathrow decision shows UK can be successful after Brexit: May
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 25, 2016 / 11:11 AM / in 10 months

Heathrow decision shows UK can be successful after Brexit: May

A United Airlines aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow airport in west London, Britain October 25, 2016.Eddie Keogh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government's decision to approve a new runway at Heathrow Airport shows Britain can be an open, global, successful country after it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the government announced it was giving Heathrow Airport the green light to build a new $22 billion runway, ending 25 years of indecision with the most ambitious option available.

May told London's Evening Standard newspaper the move showed the government was willing to "take the big decisions".

"Airport expansion is vital for the economic future of the whole of the UK ... Businesses will know that we are building the infrastructure they need to access global markets," the newspaper quoted her as saying.

"This decision demonstrates that as we leave the EU we can make a success of Brexit and Britain can be that open, global, successful country we all want it to be."

She also said that while the government wanted the benefits of a new runway as quickly as possible, it would also make sure London and taxpayers got a good deal.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Paul Sandle, editing by Estelle Shirbon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.