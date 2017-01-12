FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London's Heathrow Airport cancels 80 flights on snow forecasts
January 12, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 7 months ago

London's Heathrow Airport cancels 80 flights on snow forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London June 4, 2014.Neil Hall/File Photo - RTSU5Z2

LONDON (Reuters) - London's Heathrow Airport said it will cancel 80 flights out of the 1,350 scheduled on Thursday as it prepares for forecasts for snow later in the day.

Heathrow, Britain and Europe's busiest airport, said that wintry weather would mean that fewer aircraft can take off and land at its two runways.

The airport operates at full capacity and so has no extra room to reschedule flights during inclement conditions.

"We have taken the decision to reduce the flight schedule on Thursday, to allow airlines to rebook passengers onto un-allocated seats ahead of time where possible," Heathrow said in a statement, advising passengers to check before traveling.

The British government gave Heathrow Airport permission to add a third runway last October but it is not due to be built until 2025.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Costas Pitas

