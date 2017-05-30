FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Airways says IT systems running again after weekend outage
May 30, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 3 months ago

British Airways says IT systems running again after weekend outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man arrives at the British Airways check-in desk at Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain, May 28, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways said it expected to deliver a full schedule of flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Tuesday after its computer network recovered from an outage which left 75,000 passengers stranded over the weekend.

"Our IT systems are back up and running and our operation continues to run as planned today with a full flight schedule at Heathrow and Gatwick," British Airways, which is owned by IAG, said in a statement.

(This story corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday, not Monday)

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton and David Goodman

