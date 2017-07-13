FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Farewell Dippy the dinosaur - London museum installs whale skeleton
#Environment
July 13, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 20 minutes ago

Farewell Dippy the dinosaur - London museum installs whale skeleton

1 Min Read

A giant blue whale skeleton is unveiled in the Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum, London, Britain July 13, 2017.Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

LONDON (Reuters) - London's Natural History Museum has installed a four-and-a-half-tonne blue whale skeleton to tower over the heads of visitors, replacing the remains of a much-loved diplodocus known as Dippy.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The whale's bones, which were bought in 1892 for 250 pounds, have been suspended mid-air with the head lowered and jaw gaping as if it is about to scoop up tourists.

The 25-metre (82-foot) long skeleton will greet people as they enter the building's Hintze Hall from Friday - a new display highlighting the institution's conservation work.

Dippy - or more accurately a cast of the dinosaur's bones - is now due to embark of a tour of museums around Britain.

Reporting by Arese Joe-Oshodi; Editing by William Schomberg

