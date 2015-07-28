FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK minister urges United States to buy more British weapons
#World News
July 28, 2015 / 11:13 PM / 2 years ago

UK minister urges United States to buy more British weapons

Philip Dunne arrives at 10 Downing Street as Britain's re-elected Prime Minister David Cameron names his new cabinet, in central London, Britain May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Idrees Ali

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s minister for defense procurement on Tuesday urged the United States to buy more UK-built weapons, saying current trade flows were too much of a one-way street.

The comments by Philip Dunne marked a public nudge by one of the United States’ leading allies over the trade imbalance between the two countries.

“Trade often seems to go largely in one direction,” Dunne told reporters during his first visit to the United States since the election of a new Conservative-led government earlier this year. “Put simply, we buy rather more from you than you buy from us.”

Dunne said he raised the issue in a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall, telling him that more could be done to leverage the two countries’ closely linked defense industries.

Dunne also met with U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work to discuss U.S.-UK collaboration efforts, including the cooperative development of the F-35 fighter jet.

Britain was the sixth largest exporter of major weapons between 2010 and 2014, with the United States accounting for 12 percent of those exports, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The U.S. State Department authorized more than $4.5 billion in sales of U.S. military equipment and services to Britain, a 2014 State Department report showed.

Dunne welcomed news the U.S. Marine Corps was likely to decide soon whether to declare an initial squadron of Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 jets ready for combat.

Britain is one of nine partner countries that funded development of the new warplane, and is expected to build about 15 percent of each of the aircraft.

Dunne said he did not expect significant changes to the UK’s F-35 procurement plans ahead of a strategic review to be completed in 2020.

He said Britain expected to begin testing F-35 jets on an aircraft carrier in 2018 and start operational use from 2020.

A U.S. Department of Defense statement said Work and Dunne also discussed Britain’s recent pledge to meet NATO’s defense spending pledge of 2 percent of GDP for the next five years.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
