LONDON From high chairs to balloons shaped like cartoon speech bubbles, artworks from around the world go on display at Frieze London this week, a huge fair mixing creations by new artists and more established names.

In marquees installed in the British capital's central Regents Park, the exhibition and marketplace will draw together works from more than 160 galleries from around the world.

On display are installations including Philippe Parreno's orange inflatable "Speech Bubbles" and Jesse Darling's "March of the Valedictorians" grouping of long-legged chairs, as well as sculptures and paintings.

This year's fair, which also has an associated Frieze Masters fair displaying older works, features a gallery section recreating exhibits from the 1990s.

"The nineties felt like a decade that was just ready to be revisited and it felt...like a time that the curators were looking at that was influencing artists working today," Victoria Siddall, director of Frieze Fairs, told Reuters.

"So we thought it would be very interesting to put together a section of the seminal presentations that artists made in the nineties that really had an impact on the way people looked at art and changed the conversation."

Works range in price running up into the millions of pounds and among famous artists, works by Damien Hirst and Grayson Perry as well as Salvador Dali and Rene Magritte are showcased.

Asked about the potential impact of Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union and sterling's fall over concerns of a hard Brexit, Siddall said: "The art world has seen many recessions and economic ups and downs but art is something that does endure and it's an incredibly important part of people's lives."

There is also a Sculpture Park, open to the public until January, which presents artworks such as Claes Oldenburg's "Fagend Study", a large cigarette butt.

(Reporting by Alex Fraser; Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)