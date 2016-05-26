FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Constable painting seen fetching to $23.5 million at auction
#Arts
May 26, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Constable painting seen fetching to $23.5 million at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Christie's employees pose as they view a 'sketch' for 'View on the Stour near Dedham' (c1821-22) by British painter John Constable at Christie's in London, Britain, May 26, 2016.

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British painter John Constable’s six-foot artwork “View on the Stour near Dedham,” will go under the hammer next month where it is expected to fetch around 12 million to 16 million pounds ($17.6 million - $23.5 million), Christie’s said on Thursday.

The painting, from circa 1821-22, will be offered alongside other work by other artists as part of the auction house’s 250th anniversary “Defining British Art” sale in London on June 30.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington

