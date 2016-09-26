FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Large backside, pennies and train among Turner Prize contenders
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
September 26, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Large backside, pennies and train among Turner Prize contenders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A gallery assistant poses amongst work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show "Lichen! Libido!(London!) Chastity!" at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - A large sculpture of a bare backside and a model train were among the artworks unveiled at the Turner Prize exhibition in London on Monday in the run-up to Britain's annual contemporary art award.

The Tate Britain museum presented works by the four contenders for this year's award, which will be announced on Dec. 5. Named after English painter J.M.W. Turner, the prize has previously courted controversy for its unconventional choices.

Among this year's nominees are Andrea Hamilton whose "Lichen! Libido! (London!) Chastity!" is a re-staging of an exhibition in New York. It features a massive sculpture of a bare backside.

Michael Dean's "Sic Glyphs" combines works from two exhibitions consisting of sculptures made with corrugated metal. One work has been made from 20,436 pounds' ($26,503) worth of penny coins, in a reference to the UK poverty line for a family of four.

"When Michael installs that work he takes away a penny, so the amount of money on the floor you couldn't live on," said Linsey Young, curator of contemporary art at Tate Britain.

A gallery assistant poses amongst work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show "Lichen! Libido!(London!) Chastity!" at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016.Neil Hall

"He really wants us to think about what it means to live in a society, what it means to have responsibility for the people you love and the people who are around you."

Also in the running is Josephine Pryde. Work from her exhibit "lapses in Thinking By the person i Am" and other creations including a model train are on display.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Helen Marten presents works from her "Lunar Nibs" and "Eucalyptus Let Us In" projects, which feature screen printing and sculptures.

Established in 1984, the prize is given to a British artist under the age of 50. The winner gets 25,000 pounds.

Past winners have included Damien Hirst, Anish Kapoor and Antony Gormley. ($1 = 0.7711 pounds)

(This story corrects spelling of name to Michael Dean.)

Reporting by Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.