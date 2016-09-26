Work by Helen Marten from her nominated exhibitions 'Lunar Nibs' and 'Eucalyptus Let Us In' is shown at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Work by Josephine Pryde from her nominated exhibition 'lapses in thinking By the person i Am' is shown at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A gallery assistant poses with work by Michael Dean from his nominated exhibition 'Sic Glyphs' at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A gallery assistant poses amongst work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show 'Lichen! Libido!(London!) Chastity!' at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Work by Michael Dean from his nominated exhibition 'Sic Glyphs' is shown at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON A large sculpture of a bare backside and a model train were among the artworks unveiled at the Turner Prize exhibition in London on Monday in the run-up to Britain's annual contemporary art award.

The Tate Britain museum presented works by the four contenders for this year's award, which will be announced on Dec. 5. Named after English painter J.M.W. Turner, the prize has previously courted controversy for its unconventional choices.

Among this year's nominees are Andrea Hamilton whose "Lichen! Libido! (London!) Chastity!" is a re-staging of an exhibition in New York. It features a massive sculpture of a bare backside.

Michael Dean's "Sic Glyphs" combines works from two exhibitions consisting of sculptures made with corrugated metal. One work has been made from 20,436 pounds' ($26,503) worth of penny coins, in a reference to the UK poverty line for a family of four.

"When Michael installs that work he takes away a penny, so the amount of money on the floor you couldn't live on," said Linsey Young, curator of contemporary art at Tate Britain.

"He really wants us to think about what it means to live in a society, what it means to have responsibility for the people you love and the people who are around you."

Also in the running is Josephine Pryde. Work from her exhibit "lapses in Thinking By the person i Am" and other creations including a model train are on display.

Helen Marten presents works from her "Lunar Nibs" and "Eucalyptus Let Us In" projects, which feature screen printing and sculptures.

Established in 1984, the prize is given to a British artist under the age of 50. The winner gets 25,000 pounds.

Past winners have included Damien Hirst, Anish Kapoor and Antony Gormley. ($1 = 0.7711 pounds)

(This story corrects spelling of name to Michael Dean.)

(Reporting by Reuters Television)