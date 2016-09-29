Sculptor Antony Gormley creates labyrinth for new London show

Artist Antony Gormley stands at the entrance to one of his works called "Passage", forming part of an exhibition entitled "Fit", at the White Cube gallery in London, Britain September 29, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - British sculptor Antony Gormley puts people's relationships with urban construction at the forefront of his latest exhibition "Fit", creating a sort of labyrinth in a London gallery space.

"Sleeping Field", one of the installations at the White Cube Bermondsey gallery, is made up of hundreds of iron sculptures, which at first look like small high-rise buildings but on closer inspection resemble resting bodies.

"Fit" follows the Turner Prize winning artist's "Model" exhibition with a concept that "considers the degree to which we are measured by and measure ourselves against the scale and density of our built environment".

"Gormley has configured the gallery space into 15 discrete chambers to create a series of dramatic physiological encounters in the form of a labyrinth," it said.

"Fit" opens on Friday and runs until Nov. 6.