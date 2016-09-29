Galliano teams sport with eclectica for Maison Margiela in Paris
PARIS French fashion house Maison Margiela unveiled colorful and eclectic looks for women next summer in Paris on Wednesday, sending models down the catwalk in quirky, sporty outfits.
LONDON British sculptor Antony Gormley puts people's relationships with urban construction at the forefront of his latest exhibition "Fit", creating a sort of labyrinth in a London gallery space.
"Sleeping Field", one of the installations at the White Cube Bermondsey gallery, is made up of hundreds of iron sculptures, which at first look like small high-rise buildings but on closer inspection resemble resting bodies.
"Fit" follows the Turner Prize winning artist's "Model" exhibition with a concept that "considers the degree to which we are measured by and measure ourselves against the scale and density of our built environment".
"Gormley has configured the gallery space into 15 discrete chambers to create a series of dramatic physiological encounters in the form of a labyrinth," it said.
"Fit" opens on Friday and runs until Nov. 6.
VENICE, Calif. The Mosaic Tile House in Venice stands as a monument to two decades of artistic collaboration between Cheri Pann and husband Gonzalo Duran.
PARIS Paris Fashion Week displayed colorful and tropical-inspired creations from Paule Ka and layered printed and patterned looks by Dutch designer Liselore Frowijn as it opened on Tuesday.