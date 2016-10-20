FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tate Liverpool's winter season launches with Yves Klein works
October 20, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 10 months ago

Tate Liverpool's winter season launches with Yves Klein works

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A gallery worker walks passed Yves Klein's 'Blue Monochromes' on display as part of the launch of the winter season at the Tate gallery in Liverpool, northern England October 20, 2016.Phil Noble

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND (Reuters) - Paintings by Yves Klein go on display at Tate Liverpool gallery this week, the first solo exhibition in Britain of the influential French artist's works in more than 20 years.

Around 30 pieces, some of them never before seen in Britain, will be on show until March at the gallery, including works painted in the late artist's signature pure-pigment International Klein Blue.

Also opening at the gallery on Friday is an installation of two humanoid robots and a robot dog, part of "Sprung a Leak", a work by London-based artist Cecile B. Evans.

Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Catherine Evans

