Ninth century library goes digital to reach wider audience
RABAT A ninth century library in Morocco, widely believed to be the oldest in the world, is going digital to make its ancient treasures available to a wider audience.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND Paintings by Yves Klein go on display at Tate Liverpool gallery this week, the first solo exhibition in Britain of the influential French artist's works in more than 20 years.
Around 30 pieces, some of them never before seen in Britain, will be on show until March at the gallery, including works painted in the late artist's signature pure-pigment International Klein Blue.
Also opening at the gallery on Friday is an installation of two humanoid robots and a robot dog, part of "Sprung a Leak", a work by London-based artist Cecile B. Evans.
(Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Catherine Evans)
RABAT A ninth century library in Morocco, widely believed to be the oldest in the world, is going digital to make its ancient treasures available to a wider audience.
SYDNEY Huge waves wiped out part of a popular Australian seaside art exhibit on Monday, dragging sculptures down the beach and into the ocean.
DALLAS A stone tablet thought to be about 1,500 years old with a worn-down chiseled inscription of the Ten Commandments will be sold next month at auction, with a stipulation that the buyer must put it on public display, an auction house said on Friday.