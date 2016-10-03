A fish-shaped balloon, part of the installation 'Anywhere' by French artist Philippe Parreno, floats along the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People view the installation 'Anywhere' by French artist Philippe Parreno, in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An assistant poses with fish-shaped balloons, part of the installation 'Anywhere' by French artist Philippe Parreno, in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People view the installation 'Anywhere' by French artist Philippe Parreno, in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

French artist Philippe Parreno poses with his installation 'Anywhere', in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

French artist Philippe Parreno poses with his installation 'Anywhere', in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

French artist Philippe Parreno poses with his installation 'Anywhere', in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An assistant views part of the installation 'Anywhere' by French artist Philippe Parreno, in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People view the installation 'Anywhere' by French artist Philippe Parreno, in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographers take pictures of the installation 'Anywhere' by French artist Philippe Parreno, in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man takes a picture of the installation 'Anywhere' by French artist Philippe Parreno, in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

French artist Philippe Parreno poses with his installation 'Anywhere', in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London, Britain October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON French artist Philippe Parreno fills Tate Modern's Turbine Hall with inflatable fish for a new installation in the vast central space of the London gallery.

"Anywhen", on display until April, uses speakers and video screens to toy with time and space as the fish float into different formations.

"The sound objects interact with the light changes. The panels interact to the sound changes, so everything is connected," Parreno said. "Although there is something at work, we don't really know what is at work."

The gallery's Turbine Hall has previously displayed works such as Ai Weiwei's "Sunflower Seeds", made up of 100 million handmade porcelain "seeds" spread on the floor.

Parreno's previous work has explored boundaries between reality and fiction. He is also known for a film, "Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait", which followed former French footballer and current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

"I think Philippe has this very rare capacity of bridging the history of modern contemporary art and what art might be," said Andrea Lissoni, Tate Modern's senior curator of international art.

(Reporting by Alex Fraser; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)