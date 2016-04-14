Underwear exhibition opens in London

LONDON - From early designs of 18th century corsets to contemporary bras, an exhibition looking at the history and evolution of underwear opens at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum this week.

“Undressed: A Brief History of Underwear” showcases a range of items and also explores the role of the corset in women’s underwear, looking at the debate of whether they are healthy.

“Although you see many corsets in the show with seemingly tiny waists, maybe those women didn’t always wear a corset like that,” exhibition curator Edwina Ehrman said.

“Maybe it was just to go out in the evening. We don’t really have enough information to say how many women would torture themselves to get that 18-inch waist.”

“Undressed: A Brief History of Underwear” runs from April 16 until March 2017