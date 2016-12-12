A Bonhams assistant is reflected in glass as she displays a Cloud Guitar custom made for Prince in central London, Britain December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON A guitar owned by American rocker Jimi Hendrix is expected to fetch more than 80,000 pounds ($101,000) when it goes under the hammer in London on Thursday as part of the annual entertainment sale by British auction house Bonhams.

"Purple Haze" singer Hendrix, who died in 1970 aged 27, is said to have owned the Epiphone acoustic guitar for three years after purchasing it second-hand for $25 in New York City while on tour in 1967, Bonhams said.

"It was actually the guitar he owned for the longest period... and because it's an acoustic guitar, it is quite likely that he composed some of his songs on it," Katherine Schofield, Head of Bonhams entertainment department, told Reuters.

A custom-made cloud guitar used on tour by late American musician Prince is also up for auction in London on Thursday, carrying an estimate of 25,000 to 30,000 pounds.

Other auction items include a flamboyant jacket worn by Rolling Stone Keith Richards, rare self-portrait caricatures of The Beatles signed by the band, and a Boesendorfer piano played by Queen's Freddie Mercury and Coldplay.

($1 = 0.7905 pounds)

(Reporting by Alex Fraser; Editing by Patrick Johnston and Mark Trevelyan)