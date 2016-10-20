FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Pear-shaped diamond drop earrings seen fetching $20-30 mln at auction
October 20, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

Pear-shaped diamond drop earrings seen fetching $20-30 mln at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Miroir de l'Amour, a pair of flawless diamond pear-shaped earrings are displayed during a sale preview at Christie's auction house in London, Britain October 20, 2016.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - A newly created set of drop earrings featuring a pair of large pear-shaped diamonds are expected to fetch $20-30 million when they go under the hammer next month, according to Christie's auctioneers.

The "flawless quality" diamonds weigh 52.55 and 50.47 carats. The set will form part of the Christie's "Magnificent Jewels" sale in Geneva on Nov. 15, alongside other sparkling earrings, necklaces and rings.

