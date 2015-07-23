Teenage Briton admits inciting terrorism in ANZAC day plot

LONDON (Reuters) - A 15 year-old British boy has pleaded guilty to inciting an attack on an ANZAC day parade in Melbourne in April, prosecutors said.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, entered the plea on Thursday in answer to a charge of inciting another person to commit an act of terrorism, wholly or partly outside Britain, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) added in a statement.

The charge related to the incitement to murder police officers during an attack on a parade marking ANZAC Day - a day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand.

The boy had been arrested on April 2 in Blackburn, northern England, after police found messages he had exchanged with a man in Australia on his mobile phone regarding the alleged plot.

This sparked a police operation in Melbourne which resulted in the arrest of five teenagers whom Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said were planning an Islamic State-inspired attack on a World War One commemorative event.

At the time, Abbott said the authorities believed the group were planning to attack an event to mark the centenary of the Gallipoli landings, due to take place on ANZAC day.

The boy entered his plea via videolink at the Old Bailey court and is due to be sentenced on Sept. 3.