BMW's UK workers to be balloted for strike action over pension changes

LONDON (Reuters) - British workers at BMW's Mini and Rolls-Royce car plants are to be balloted for strike action over plans by the German automaker to close the firm's final salary pension schemes, Britain's biggest trade union said on Friday.

BMW wants to close two final salary schemes and move all staff to less generous pension provision which new starters have been part of since 2014.

Workers backed strike action in a consultative ballot which took place late last year with a new vote for industrial action to begin shortly whilst talks continue with the firm.

"BMW bosses would do well to heed the growing sense of betrayal over their broken pension promises, which have already seen 96 per cent of workers saying they would take industrial action in a consultative ballot," Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey said in a statement.

Roughly 4,500 Unite members workers who are part of the BMW occupational pension scheme at five British sites, including the firm's car plants, are due to be balloted from Mar. 10, with the vote due to close on Mar. 31.