Britain to invest $67 million in low-emission vehicles
February 26, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

Britain to invest $67 million in low-emission vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A vehicle passes a sign for the Low Emissions Zone at Coulsdon in London February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it would invest 43 million pounds ($67 million) to support ultra-low-emission vehicles (ULEV), providing more car charge-points in its towns and cities and helping fund research into electric buses.

Britain’s auto industry has been growing strongly and the value of British car exports has doubled in the past 10 years. Lawmakers hope that developing low-emission technology could help sustain the sector in the decades to come.

The Department for Transport said on Thursday 15 million pounds would be directed to providing drivers of electric vehicles with grants, while 8 million would be used to install new charge-points across the country.

Funding would also be provided to 15 projects aimed at securing Britain’s position in low-emission vehicle innovation, including the development of new lightweight vehicle chassis and a low-cost electric bus.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes

