Cate Blanchett wins best actress award at 2014 BAFTAs

LONDON (Reuters) - Australian movie star Cate Blanchett won the award for Best Actress at Britain’s top film honors on Sunday for her portrayal of a riches-to-rags socialite in Woody Allen’s tragic comedy “Blue Jasmine”.

Blanchett, 44, was favorite to win the prize and is favorite to pick up the same award at the Academy Awards on March 2. She dedicated the award to actor Philip Seymour Hoffman who died of an apparent drugs overdose two weeks ago.